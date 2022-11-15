UK council tax caps to be eased amid local authority funding crisis -FT

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: New Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

(Reuters) – British finance minister Jeremy Hunt is set to give local authorities the right to raise council tax by a maximum of 4.99% from 2.99% before having to put the increase to a local referendum, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter. Hunt will make the announcement in the upcoming Autumn Statement on Thursday, the newspaper reported.