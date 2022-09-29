UK budget office to produce draft of new forecasts for Oct. 7



LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s independent fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), said on Thursday it had been asked by finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng to produce a first draft of its next economic forecasts on Oct. 7.

Kwarteng has said he plans to announce a budget statement on Nov. 23.

He unveiled a string of tax cuts last week in a fiscal statement that was not accompanied by OBR forecasts and which sent British financial markets into turmoil.