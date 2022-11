© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A person reads a book outside the Bank of England in London, Britain, September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) – British public sector net borrowing totalled 13.549 billion pounds ($16 billion) in October, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 22 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.8447 pounds)