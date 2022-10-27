UK beer delivery drivers suspend strike after improved pay offer



© Reuters. McMullen Delivery driver Vincent delivers beer to The Millstream Pub, ahead of pubs reopening following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hertford, Britain, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo



LONDON (Reuters) – About 1,000 British beer delivery drivers have suspended plans to take strike action at the end of this month after receiving a better pay offer from logistics company GXO, the Unite union said on Thursday.

“Following a significantly improved pay offer from the strike action planned for next week has been suspended as an act of good faith,” Unite national officer for food, drink and agriculture Joe Clarke said.