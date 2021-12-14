UFC 270 – Ngannou Vs Gane

(STL.News) Numbered events are the bread and butter for the UFC. While fight nights and other events are pretty good stop gaps and a great way for the fans to get their fill of all things mixed martial arts. It’s no secret that the big events, with the most hyped cards, are the numbered events. UFC 270 is no exception. Featuring TWO title fights, the clash of juggernauts as Francis Ngannou defends his heavyweight title for the first time, taking on Ciryl Gane. The second title fight is Brandon Moreno defending his flyweight title against Deiveson Figueiredo. The rest of the card features big names too, Jared Cannonier, Derek Brunson, Greg Hardy, etc.

Today, we’re here to specifically talk about the main event, Ngannou Vs Gane. We’re going to talk about how each fighter got to this point in their career, as well as check out some of the best odds for the fight. Betting companies across the globe are getting involved with some fantastic odds, places like Caesar Sportsbook in Louisiana has great odds for this epic fight that will determine the undisputed King of the Heavyweights and they’re absolutely not the only ones, so if you check around you could get some crazy good deals and plenty of bonuses to be had too! Of course, it’s worth noting that any time you gamble your capital on the outcome of, in this case, a fight. There are no guarantees. Gamble responsibly!

Now we’ve got that out the way, it’s time to look at what it took for both of these fighters to get to this point in their careers, starting with the defending champion, Francis Ngannou. If you’re a mixed martial arts fan and you SOMEHOW haven’t heard of Francis Ngannou, what rock have you been living under for the last few years? Since making his UFC debut against Luis Henrique in December 2015, Ngannou has been a WALKING HIGHLIGHT REEL. With KO wins over some of the biggest names in the heavyweight division.

Who are those “biggest names” I’m talking about? Well, let me tell you. Francis Ngannou has beat Curtis Blaydes TWICE, once was a TKO (2nd round doctor’s stoppage) and the second was a first-round KO. Next, you’ve got Andrei Arlovski, again a first-round KO. What about Cain Velasquez? You guessed it, first-round KO. Alistair Overeem? You all remember that one right? First-round KO, this man removed Overeem’s SOUL with a disgusting uppercut. Outrageous.

Who else? How about Junior dos Santos? Yeah, first-round KO. Oh, you guys know Jairzinho Rozenstruik right? The next big thing. Rozenstruik was supposed to be the guy to knock out Ngannou and give him a taste of his own medicine. Yeah, first-round KO, again. But, it hasn’t been all roses for Ngannou. He got given a title shot, which was well deserved, nobody could really argue. So, was another first-round knockout on the cards?

In fact, it’s the absolute opposite. Ngannou came out swinging, but he couldn’t get the job done, everybody wondered how his gas tank would hold up, how long would he last if he couldn’t get that early knockout. Well, he didn’t. He just didn’t. He “went” 5 rounds, but for 4 and a bit of them, he BARELY moved, outside of throwing the odd punch. Stipe retained the title easily with a unanimous decision. Ngannou took nearly 7 months off to reflect before getting back into the octagon against Derrick Lewis. Again, people expected sparks to fly, the knockout power between these two fighters was unreal, anyway it went the distance again somehow and the decision was unanimous in Derrick Lewis’s favor.

Since that loss Ngannou has got himself on a 5 win streak, including a well-earned rematch Francis came out a different beast. No reckless swinging. No rushing into every move. Calm, patient, relaxed Francis. This Francis was somehow TERRIFYING in comparison. He looked for openings and he picked Stipe apart then when he had his opportunity, went in for the kill knocking out Stipe in the second round. Ngannou took some time off after this win to reflect and enjoy himself.

In that time, up stepped Cyril Gane who has picked up wins over a VERY similar roster, minus Stipe Miocic, however, he DOES have the scalp of Derrick Lewis. Which is something Ngannou can’t claim to own. It has been 9 months since Ngannou won his title. Gane has fought twice in that time, getting a unanimous decision against Alexander Volkov and a knockout against Derrick Lewis as previously mentioned. He has earned his title shot. But how does this fight go?

Cyril Gane is a very technical fighter who is 10-0 in his mixed martial arts career, he has knockouts, decisions, and submissions under his belt, there doesn’t seem to be anything this man can’t do. BUT, the question is, can he take on the new calmer version of Francis Ngannou? I personally feel like it’s AND STILL… But would I be surprised if Gane wins this fight? Not at all. Bet 365 offers 10/11 for Francis to win and 10/11 for Gane to win, so… I mean? What are you supposed to do there?

That is going to do it for this one! We’re only a month and a bit away from this HUGE (in every sense of the word) clash between two juggernauts of the heavyweight division, I truly believe this fight could go either way but it really is hard to look past someone with the godly knock out power that Ngannou has especially given how terrifying he looked taking his time against Stipe Miocic. What are your thoughts on this fight? And still or and new? Let us know how you see this one turning out! Take care folks, enjoy the show and gamble responsibly!