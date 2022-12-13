Business

U.S. Treasury yields fall sharply after CPI November data

December 13, 2022
Alexander Graham

U.S. Treasury yields dropped sharply after the release of November inflation data showing U.S. consumer prices barely rose last month.
Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year note yields – which move inversely to prices – dropped by about 15 basis points just after the data and then climbed to about 3.5%, still about 7 bps lower than their level ahead of the release.
Two-year-yields fell over 15 bps to then climb to 4.26%, still 9 bps lower than prior to the release.

The consumer price index increased 0.1% last month after advancing 0.4% in October, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI gaining 0.3%.