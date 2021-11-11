US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will welcome Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Qatar’s delegation to Washington, D.C. on November 12 for the fourth annual U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue. The Secretary will be joined by officials from the National Security Council, USAID, the Department of Defense, and other agencies. Following public remarks from Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Al Thani at the opening of the dialogue, the delegation will discuss issues of mutual concern, including regional stability, defense cooperation, public health, counterterrorism, combatting human trafficking, human rights, climate change, energy efficiency, energy independence, humanitarian aid, economic cooperation, and cultural and educational exchanges.