U.S. Attorney’s Office to Join Federal, State, and Local Law Enforcement Officers for a Press Conference Tomorrow, September 2, in Kingstree at 11:30 a.m.

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. announced today that a press conference will be held tomorrow, September 2, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., in the City Council Chambers of the Williamsburg County Public Service Administration (PSA) Building at 201 West Main Street, Kingstree, South Carolina 29556.

Represented at the press conference will be the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina; South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED); the United States Postal Inspection Service; the 3rd Circuit Solicitor’s Office; and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.

WHEN: Tomorrow, September 2, in Kingstree at 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: City Council Chambers of the Williamsburg County Public Service

Administration (PSA) Building

201 West Main Street

Kingstree, South Carolina 29556

NOTE: Press inquiries regarding logistics should be directed to Derek A. Shoemake, 843-813-0982. Members of the media wishing to attend the remarks should gather outside the City Council Chambers of the Williamsburg County Public Service Administration (PSA) Building at 11:00 a.m., 30 minutes in advance.

