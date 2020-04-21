U.S. Attorney’s Office Honors Law Enforcement for Exceptional Service

(STL.News) – Today U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger recognized 238 officers and agents from federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies with Public Service Awards.

The Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) typically holds an annual awards ceremony to recognize the law enforcement officials for their service and contribution to various criminal and civil cases investigated and prosecuted here in EDVA. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, holding an in-person awards ceremony this year was not possible. Instead, each award recipient was sent a 2020 EDVA Public Service Award challenge coin (photo here) and letter articulating their particular acts of exceptional public service.

“The only effective way to investigate, prosecute, and ultimately thwart criminal activity is through the partnership between federal, state, and local law enforcement,” said Terwilliger. “Through our annual Public Service Awards program, we recognize those partners who have gone above and beyond in the execution of their duties and public service. We also salute their loved ones who also sacrifice on a daily basis so these agents and officers can protect the rest of us. Thank you for your incredible service.”

