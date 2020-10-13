U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray Announces $267,595 Grant to Prevent School Violence in Franklin School District

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray today announced a $267,595 Department of Justice grant to prevent violence in the Franklin School District. The grant, awarded by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs, is part of more than $87 million in grants nationwide to bolster school security, support first responders who arrive on the scene of a school shooting or other violent incident, and conduct research on school safety.

STOP School Violence, a program of OJP’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, improves school security by providing students and teachers with the tools they need to recognize, respond quickly to and help prevent acts of violence. In addition to STOP School Violence Act funding, OJP’s National Institute of Justice is investing in research on school violence.

“Only by removing the threat of violence from our schools can we expect our kids to reap the full benefits of their education, and only after making our places of learning safe can we ask our teachers to instruct and inspire as they are trained to do,” said OJP’s Principal Deputy Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “The Department of Justice is committed to securing our schools from danger and giving our kids the support they need to learn, grow and thrive.”

“Students should be able to focus on their education without worrying about the risks of violence as they attend classes,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “It is absolutely critical that our schools be secure places of learning where everyone feels safe. These grant funds will promote learning by helping the Franklin School District to maintain the safety of its students, teachers, and parents.”

