U.S. Attorney Peter E. Deegan, Jr., Statement on Pending Expiration of Emergency Regulation of Fentanyl Analogues

(STL.News) – “In their continual display of greed without remorse, drug cartels have exploited the American opioid crisis for profit. In the past five years, cartels have expanded from producing heroin to even more potent substances like fentanyl. And then to fentanyl-like substances. Fentanyl is 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin. These fentanyl-like substances are often even more potent than fentanyl and are usually cheaper or easier to manufacture than fentanyl and heroin.

“A significant tool in the fight against cartel greed and violence is set to expire February 6, 2020, unless Congress acts soon. This tool is a federal regulation that made all fentanyl-related substances controlled substances. The fatal consequences of these regulated substances and cartel greed are not only felt in border-states or major cities. These substances have been involved in dozens of overdose deaths in Iowa since 2015. The existence of a clear, direct regulation of fentanyl-related substances has no doubt slowed their production and proliferation. Allowing the regulation to expire risks emboldening cartels to expand production of these substances.

“My office has been aggressive in prosecuting cases involving fentanyl-related substances. We have prosecuted over a dozen such cases since 2016 and many more involving heroin and fentanyl. Several of those cases have involved overdose deaths from people using mere crumbs of these deadly substances. We firmly believe that recovery is possible for those struggling with opioid addiction. Sadly, these fentanyl-related substances have cut short the opportunity for recovery for too many Iowans.

“Law enforcement needs effective tools to combat this evolving and deadly challenge. The soon-expiring regulation removes critical roadblocks to prosecuting those who distribute these fentanyl‑related substances. Now is not the time to give profit-seeking cartels additional incentive to produce even more addictive and deadly drugs to sell to Americans. Congress must take action immediately to extend the ban on these deadly drugs. I strongly urge Congress to do so before a new wave of more addictive and even deadlier drugs hits the American streets.”

