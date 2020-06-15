U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider and UAW President Rory Gamble Set Meeting for Negotiations Over Reform of the UAW

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider and UAW President Rory Gamble jointly announce that they will be meeting on June 30, 2020 in Detroit in order to begin negotiations to further the cause of reform in the United Auto Workers union. Both men seek to work together to restore the trust and confidence of the UAW’s membership in the union’s ability to represent them and their interests. This meeting is the first step in a joint effort by U.S. Attorney Schneider and President Gamble to put into place mechanisms and protections to eliminate corruption and to ensure that it does not return.

U.S. Attorney Schneider commended President Gamble’s efforts towards reform and his willingness to take further efforts to combat corruption.

“I look forward to working with President Gamble to achieve what I hope will be a joint effort to resolve some of the serious issues that the UAW has faced over the past several years,” said United States Attorney Matthew Schneider. “The UAW’s membership deserves our concerted push to bring about significant and important reforms.”

“Today’s joint announcement of our upcoming meeting is another step toward building on the many reforms we have already enacted. I look forward to discussing with U.S. Attorney Schneider the many reforms we have already put in place and furthering our efforts on other ongoing reforms for the UAW and our members. I firmly believe we both have the same goal. As I have said from day one as President, my intent is to hand over to my successor a stronger, more effective and cleaner Union that UAW members will be proud of for generations to come, and I very much look forward to meeting with Mr. Schneider,” stated UAW President Rory Gamble.

