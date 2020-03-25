U.S. Attorney Matt Martin Announces More Than $65 Million Available to Fight Human Trafficking and Help Trafficking Victims

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin of the Middle District of North Carolina today announced that more than $65 million in Department of Justice grants is available to help communities combat human trafficking and serve adults and children who are victimized in trafficking operations. “We are pleased to be able to have this channel of funding for our local partners to help us attack the evil of human trafficking,” said U.S. Attorney Martin.

“Our nation is facing difficult challenges, none more pressing than the scourge of human trafficking. Human traffickers pose a dire threat to public safety and countering this threat remains one of the Administration’s top domestic priorities,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs. “The Department of Justice is front and center in the fight against this insidious crime. OJP is making historic amounts of grant funding available to ensure that our communities have access to innovative and diverse solutions.”

The funding is available through OJP, the federal government’s leading source of public safety funding and crime victim assistance in state, local and tribal jurisdictions. OJP’s programs support a wide array of activities and services, including programs that support human trafficking task forces and services for human trafficking survivors.

