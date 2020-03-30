U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman announces more than $163 million available to fight addiction crisis

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman of the Northern District of Ohio announced today that more than $163 million in Department of Justice grant funding is available to help communities address the addiction crisis across the nation.

“We must continue to keep up the fight against substance abuse and addiction in our community,” said U.S. Attorney Herdman. “The Department of Justice is making historic amounts of grant funding available to directly benefit those groups and organizations in our community that are on the front lines of this battle.”

The funding is available through Office of Justice Programs (OJP), the federal government’s leading source of public safety funding and crime victim assistance in state, local and tribal jurisdictions. OJP’s programs support a wide array of activities and services, including programs designed to prevent overdose deaths and break the cycle of addiction and crime.

