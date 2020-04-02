U.S. Attorney Invites Local Nominations for Attorney General’s Distinguished Service in Policing Award

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams announced today that the Department of Justice is requesting local nominations for the fourth annual Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Policing. The nomination period is open now and will close on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 5pm PDT.

The Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Policing recognizes state, local, or tribal sworn, rank-and-file police officers, deputies, and troopers for exceptional efforts and innovations in community policing, criminal investigations, and field operations.

“Law enforcement is the toughest job in America. The challenges our officers face on a daily basis are more complex, more difficult, and more extensive than ever before,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “We are grateful for every man and woman in blue for their dedication and sacrifice. Among those who have answered the call of public service, several individuals in the past year performed in ways that surpassed even the highest expectations of the profession. I look forward to recognizing these individuals with the fourth annual Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Policing.”

“Serving alongside state, local, and tribal law enforcement officers, deputies, and troopers in Oregon has been the highest honor of my career,” said U.S. Attorney Williams. “It is entirely fitting that we should recognize the sacrifices they make on a daily basis to keep our communities safe and protect the rights we hold dear as Americans. I look forward to joining Attorney General Barr in recognizing the recipients of this distinguished award.”

Nominations may be submitted by the potential recipient’s supervisors, coworkers, or members of their local community. Nominations may include references and URL links to news sources and promotional or other materials that describe or substantiate the activity, program, or initiative for which the nominee is being nominated. Please note: nominees must have been in a non-supervisory position at the time the nominated event, activity, and/or program occurred to be an eligible candidate for this award.

Nominations must be submitted through an online form. The online application will direct the nominating individuals to complete the following fields:

Name and rank of nominee(s) (must be rank-and-file officers, deputies, or troopers in a nonsupervisory position), the lead agency name, and the size of population served by the agency Name and affiliation of the nominating individual Nomination category for the action(s), program(s), or initiative(s) for which the nominee(s) is being nominated (Criminal Investigations, Field Operations, or Innovations in Policing) A detailed description of the specific action(s), program(s), or initiative(s) of the nominee(s) for which s/he is being nominated Agency point of contact information

