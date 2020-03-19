U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray Issues Warning For COVID-19 Scams

(STL.News) – Today, U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray and the FBI issued a warning, urging the public to remain vigilant against COVID-19 scams.
“I encourage everyone to be on heightened alert about potential scams related to COVID-19,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “At the request of the United States Attorney General, I have directed federal prosecutors in my office to prioritize the detection, investigation and prosecution of criminal conduct related to COVID-19. We will not allow scammers to profit from this outbreak.”
Possible types of COVID-19 scams are:
- Individuals or businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19
- Online offers for vaccinations and test kits
- Phishing emails or texts from entities posing as the World Health Organization (WHO) or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
- Malware inserted in mobile apps designed to track the spread of COVID-19 that can steal information stored on devices
- Malicious COVID-19 websites and apps that can gain and lock access to devices until a ransom payment is made
- Solicitations for donations to fake charities or crowdfunding sites
Here are some tips to help avoid COVID-19 scams:
- Do not purchase items that purport to cure COVID-19. Currently there are no vaccines, pills, drinks, lotions or any other product available on the market that can treat or cure COVID-19
- Do not purchase COVID-19 test kits on line
- Do not click on links or reply to texts from unknown sources as these may download malware and viruses to computers or devices