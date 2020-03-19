U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray Issues Warning For COVID-19 Scams

(STL.News) – Today, U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray and the FBI issued a warning, urging the public to remain vigilant against COVID-19 scams.

“I encourage everyone to be on heightened alert about potential scams related to COVID-19,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “At the request of the United States Attorney General, I have directed federal prosecutors in my office to prioritize the detection, investigation and prosecution of criminal conduct related to COVID-19. We will not allow scammers to profit from this outbreak.”

Possible types of COVID-19 scams are:

Individuals or businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19

Online offers for vaccinations and test kits

Phishing emails or texts from entities posing as the World Health Organization (WHO) or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Malware inserted in mobile apps designed to track the spread of COVID-19 that can steal information stored on devices

Malicious COVID-19 websites and apps that can gain and lock access to devices until a ransom payment is made

Solicitations for donations to fake charities or crowdfunding sites

Here are some tips to help avoid COVID-19 scams:

Do not purchase items that purport to cure COVID-19. Currently there are no vaccines, pills, drinks, lotions or any other product available on the market that can treat or cure COVID-19

Do not purchase COVID-19 test kits on line

Do not click on links or reply to texts from unknown sources as these may download malware and viruses to computers or devices

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE