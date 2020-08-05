U.S. Attorney and ICE Director to Give Update and New Announcements on One-Year Anniversary of August 2019 Immigration Operations in Mississippi

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Mike Hurst, Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Matt Albence, and ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New Orleans Acting Special Agent in Charge Gilbert Trill will hold a press conference on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Federal Courthouse in Jackson to give an update and make new announcements on investigations and prosecutions arising from the August 2019 execution of criminal and administrative search warrants at multiple locations throughout central Mississippi.

WHEN: THURSDAY, AUGUST 6, 2020 – 10:00 A.M.

WHERE: THAD COCHRAN U.S. COURTHOUSE – SECOND FLOOR EXTERIOR COURTYARD

501 E. COURT STREET, JACKSON, MS 39201

NOTE:

If you are sick, show any signs or symptoms of COVID-19, or have tested positive for COVID-19 (or anyone in your household) and you have not yet completed a 14-day quarantine after testing positive, do not come to the Courthouse.

Everyone entering the courthouse must wear a mask while in any common area of the courthouse, unless speaking publicly or asking a question during the press conference.

Everyone must also observe physical distancing requirements, maintaining at least 6 feet between others.

Doors open to press at 9:30 a.m. All cameras must be preset by 9:45 a.m. All media must RSVP to Sheila Wilbanks at sheila.wilbanks@usdoj.gov and present government-issued photo identification and valid media credentials. This event in limited to only members of the media.

