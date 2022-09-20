Tyquan Pleads Guilty to Marijuana and Gun Offenses

Rotterdam Man, Tyquan Armstrong Pleads Guilty to Marijuana and Gun Offenses

(STL.News) Tyquan Armstrong, aka “Moose,” age 43, of Rotterdam, New York, pled guilty yesterday to conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute marijuana and possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman; John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF); and Frank A. Tarentino III, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Division.

In pleading guilty, Armstrong admitted to being a member of a marijuana-trafficking organization that shipped large quantities of marijuana from Fresno, California, to locations throughout the United States, including the Capital Region of New York. The marijuana was shipped from Fresno through UPS and FedEx and, to track the packages, Armstrong’s co-conspirator text-messaged him shipping receipts with tracking information.

Armstrong admitted to receiving at least 19 packages of marijuana from Fresno at his apartment in Rotterdam between July 2021 and June 2022, which he sold in and around Schenectady, New York. Armstrong also admitted that his participation in the conspiracy involved at least 50 kilograms, or 110 pounds, of marijuana.

On June 15, 2022, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Armstrong’s apartment in Rotterdam and discovered 7 vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana weighing 10 pounds, which Armstrong planned to sell. The apartment contained two money counters and $18,723 in cash, which was earned by the defendant selling marijuana. Law enforcement also seized a loaded .357 revolver, a loaded .22 caliber “ghost gun,” and 125 rounds of .357 ammunition. Armstrong possessed the revolver and “ghost gun” to protect his marijuana and marijuana proceeds.

The defendant’s apartment also contained a gold Rolex watch, gold chain with a diamond-encrusted cross pendant, and two gold rings encrusted with diamonds, all of which were purchased with marijuana proceeds. Armstrong will forfeit $18,723 in cash, the Rolex, jewelry, firearms, and ammunition.

At sentencing, Armstrong faces at least 5 years and up to life in prison, a term of post-release supervision of at least 6 years and up to life, and a fine of up to $2 million. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

This case is being investigated by the ATF and DEA, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cyrus P.W. Rieck and Dustin C. Segovia.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today