Two Men Sentenced For Distributing Heroin and Fentanyl

Two Horry County Men Receive Multi-Year Sentences For Distributing Heroin and Fentanyl

FLORENCE, S.C (STL.News) Scorpio Teriell Tisdale, 28, of Gallivants Ferry, and Michael Keith McKenith, 32, of Aynor, were sentenced to 10 years and 7 years respectively after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

Evidence presented to the Court showed that both men were involved in a multi-year conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl in the Aynor area of South Carolina. Both Tisdale and McKenith served as middlemen in the drug trafficking, receiving heroin and fentanyl from sources of supply and distributing those drugs to others. During the course of the conspiracy, Tisdale was held accountable for nearly 15 kilograms of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl; McKenith was held accountable for 2.5 kilograms of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl.

Chief United States District Judge R. Bryan Harwell sentenced Tisdale to 120 months in federal prison, to be followed by a five-year term of court-ordered supervision. Judge Harwell sentenced McKenith to 84 months in federal prison, to be followed by a four-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system. Two additional co-conspirators have pled guilty in the case and will be sentenced at a later date.

The case was investigated by the Horry County Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Flynn prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today