Two Men Convicted On Drug Trafficking Charges

Two Walton County Men Convicted On Drug Trafficking Charges

(STL.News) A federal jury in Pensacola has convicted Kenneth Ingram, 62, and Kadeem Ingram, 32, both of DeFuniak Springs, Florida for the offenses of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Kadeem Ingram was also convicted of distribution of cocaine or cocaine base which occurred on two occasions in July 2019. The guilty verdict returned on August 17, 2022, at the conclusion of a three-day trial, was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

“This prosecution demonstrates the collaborative efforts of our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, who work tirelessly to remove addictive and deadly controlled substances from our communities,” stated U.S. Attorney Coody. “We are grateful for their dedicated public service and remain committed in our efforts to investigate and vigorously prosecute criminals bringing drugs into North Florida.”

Evidence introduced during the trial revealed that the Ingrams conspired with others to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base. In 2019, the Ingrams took monthly trips to South Florida to procure large quantities of cocaine. The cocaine purchased, which was, in part, converted to cocaine base, was then distributed by Kadeem Ingram and a co-conspirator. A months-long investigation culminated in law enforcement seizing approximately 1.5 kilograms of cocaine from a vehicle the Ingrams possessed on July 13, 2019.

The Ingrams are scheduled to be sentenced before United States District Court Judge M. Casey Rodgers on November 16, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola, Florida. Both defendants face not less than five years imprisonment to 40 years and not less than four years on supervised release for the conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute convictions. Kadeem Ingram also faces a maximum of 20 years imprisonment and not less than three years on supervised release for the drug distribution convictions.

“It’s been a long time coming for this father and son duo,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “This conviction, which stems from an investigation started more than two years ago, is the result of the hard work of men and women in our agency and the DEA. We are ready to see this case put to rest and are pleased with the jury’s verdict.”

“Drug trafficking plagues our communities, threatening the safety and health of all of our citizens,” said DEA Miami Field Division Special Agent in Charge Deanne L. Reuter. “Through our partnerships with our local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, we will continue to hold those who bring this poison into our north Florida communities accountable for their actions.”

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Office of Homeland Security Investigations, the

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Lynn Haven Police Department, the Panama City Police Department, and the Panama City Beach Police Department. First Assistant United States Attorney Michelle Spaven prosecuted the case.

The prosecution, part of an extensive investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) OCDETF, is a joint federal, state, and local cooperative approach to combat drug trafficking and is the nation’s primary tool for disrupting and dismantling major drug trafficking organizations, targeting national and regional level drug trafficking organizations, and coordinating the necessary law enforcement entities and resources to take down criminal organizations and seize assets.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today