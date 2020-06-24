Two Men Christopher Jermain Spann and Shaun Jamar Harris Indicted for Bank Robbery

(STL.News) – A federal grand jury today indicted two Florida men for a bank robbery in Anniston, announced U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and FBI Special Agent Johnnie Sharp, Jr.

A one-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Christopher Jermain Spann, 35, and Shaun Jamar Harris, 31, Miami, FL with the January 10th robbery of a Regions Bank branch on Greenbriar Road in Anniston.

“The defendants did not care about the terror they caused when robbing the bank,” Town said. “Citizens doing their jobs and those conducting business in a bank should feel safe. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who commit violent crime in the district.”

The maximum penalty for bank robbery is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The FBI investigated the case, along with the Anniston Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristy Peoples is prosecuting.

An indictment is merely an allegation and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

