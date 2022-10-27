Two Former Pike County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Deputies Indicted for Using Excessive Force

A federal grand jury indicted two former Pike County, Ohio, sheriff’s deputies on civil rights crimes for using excessive force during their employment with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the indictment, Jeremy C. Mooney, 47, of Piketon, and William Stansberry Jr., 46, of Chillicothe, violated the victim’s constitutional rights on Nov. 18, 2019, while the victim was in the custody of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Mooney allegedly used pepper spray repeatedly while the victim was restrained and not posing a threat. Separately, Mooney also allegedly struck the victim while the victim was restrained. The indictment charges that Mooney’s conduct involved the use of a dangerous weapon and resulted in bodily injury.

Stansberry is charged with violating the victim’s constitutional rights by willfully failing to intervene to prevent Mooney’s conduct. As alleged, Stansberry was aware that Mooney was using unreasonable force and did not intervene, despite having an opportunity to do so.

If convicted, both men face a maximum of 10 years imprisonment on each count, a fine of up to $250,000 and a three-year term of supervised release.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker for the Southern District of Ohio and Special Agent in Charge J. William Rivers of the FBI Cincinnati Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Cincinnati Field Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter K. Glenn-Applegate for the Southern District of Ohio and Trial Attorney Cameron A. Bell from the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.

An indictment merely contains allegations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.