Two Detained on Meth Trafficking Charges

Nearly 500 grams of crystal meth seized

(STL.News) Two men were detained in federal custody today, following their arraignment in U.S. District Court in an ongoing Rhode Island FBI Safe Streets Task investigation that has resulted in the seizure of more than one pound of methamphetamine to date, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

Charles Bersch, 38, of Providence, RI, and Peter Walkovich, 37, of Pepperell, MA, are charged by way of federal criminal complaints with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to charging documents, it is alleged that, on May 23, 2022, at the direction of members of the Safe Streets Task Force, a vehicle carrying Bersch and Walkovich was stopped in Cranston; allegedly inside the vehicle were three backpacks and a camouflage bag, each containing, among other items, significant quantities of crystal meth.

It is alleged that during the traffic stop and during a subsequent court-authorized search of the vehicle law enforcement seized a total of 491.9 grams of crystal meth; approximately 75 grams of fentanyl; nearly 48 grams of fentanyl laced cocaine; and more than $21,700 in cash.

A federal criminal complaint is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul F. Daly, Jr.

The FBI Safe Streets Task Force consists of agents and law enforcement officers from the FBI, Rhode Island State Police, the Providence, Cranston, Woonsocket, Pawtucket, West Warwick, and Central Falls Police Departments, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today