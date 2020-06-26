Two Alleged Boston Gang Members Trevel Brewster and Timmy Hunt Arrested for Drug Conspiracy

(STL.News) – Two alleged members of the Franklin Hill street gang in Boston were arrested on federal drug charges.

Trevel Brewster, 25, and Timmy Hunt, 29, of Boston, were each charged in an indictment with two counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute over 28 grams of cocaine base. Brewster was arrested yesterday and Hunt, who is on pretrial release on a state court matter, was arrested on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Following arraignments via videoconference in federal court in Boston, both men were detained pending a detention hearing set for July 2, 2020.

According to the indictment, Brewster and Hunt distributed and possessed with intent to distribute cocaine base in Boston on Feb. 26, 2020 and March 2, 2020, and conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over 28 grams of cocaine base.

The charge of distributing or possessing with intent to distribute cocaine base carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million. The charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base provides for a minimum mandatory sentence of five years and up to 40 years in prison, four years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $5 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division; Boston Police Commissioner William Gross; Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police; Suffolk County Sheriff Steven W. Tompkins; and Brockton Police Chief Emanuel Gomes made the announcement today.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE