Two Aliens Julian Arias-Rodriguez and Jorge Patricio-Ocampo Indicted on Illegal Reentry Charges

(STL.News) – A federal grand jury returned indictments charging Julian Arias-Rodriguez, age 21, of Mexico and Jorge Patricio-Ocampo, age 35, of Mexico, with illegal reentry of a removed alien.

If convicted of illegal reentry, Arias-Rodriguez, previously deported four times and found in Harnett County, and Patricio-Ocampo, previously deported twice and found in Wake County would face a maximum imprisonment term of two years, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement. ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations and Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the case.

An indictment is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

