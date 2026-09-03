Trump Approves Missouri Disaster Declaration

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – September 3, 2026 (STL.News) President Donald Trump has approved Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe’s request for a major federal disaster declaration following historic flash flooding and severe storms that struck portions of Missouri from July 9 through July 11, opening the door to an estimated $19.9 million in federal assistance for recovery efforts.

The declaration covers nine counties — Bollinger, Crawford, Iron, Madison, Morgan, Reynolds, Ripley, Washington and Wayne — where local governments and qualifying nonprofit organizations can now seek assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance program.

The federal approval represents an important step for communities facing substantial costs associated with emergency operations and damage to roads, bridges and other public infrastructure.

According to the Missouri Governor’s Office, joint Preliminary Damage Assessments conducted by FEMA, the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency, and local officials confirmed more than $26.5 million in emergency response expenses and public infrastructure damage resulting from the July storms.

The federal share of eligible recovery costs is currently estimated at approximately $19.9 million.

“When historic flash flooding and storms devastated parts of south-central and southeast Missouri earlier this summer, our first responders, state emergency management team, and the Missouri National Guard were prepared and acted without hesitation as they rushed to rescue and evacuate flood victims,” Kehoe said in announcing the federal approval.

The governor said he had an opportunity to speak with Trump about the disaster and Missouri’s emergency response.

Kehoe thanked the president for approving the declaration and said federal assistance will support communities as they continue rebuilding from the destructive weather.

What the federal disaster declaration means

The presidential declaration does not mean that every resident affected by the July flooding will automatically receive a FEMA payment.

The assistance announced by Missouri officials is FEMA Public Assistance, a program primarily designed to help eligible state and local governments and certain nonprofit organizations recover costs associated with disasters.

That distinction matters for residents trying to understand what the federal declaration provides.

Under the declaration, eligible entities in the nine designated counties can seek federal assistance for qualifying costs involving damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure. Funding can also reimburse certain emergency response expenses.

The disaster declaration therefore shifts part of the recovery financial burden away from affected local governments and organizations.

For smaller communities, those expenses can be particularly difficult to absorb through existing local budgets.

The scale of the July disaster was illustrated by the damage assessment in Iron County alone.

When Kehoe formally requested the federal declaration on July 29, his office reported that estimated damage in Iron County exceeded $19.7 million.

By comparison, Missouri’s statewide threshold to qualify for federal disaster assistance was approximately $11.9 million, according to the Governor’s Office.

That meant the estimated damage in a single county substantially exceeded the statewide threshold.

Across all nine counties, FEMA, SEMA and local officials validated more than $26.5 million in emergency response expenses and public infrastructure damage.

The process leading to Wednesday’s announcement began almost immediately after the storms.

Kehoe declared a state of emergency on July 10 through Executive Order 26-16 as severe storms, heavy rainfall, flooding and flash flooding threatened communities across Missouri.

The executive order activated the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan and authorized state agencies to provide assistance as needed.

As floodwaters receded, state emergency management personnel worked with local authorities to document damage.

On July 17, Kehoe announced that SEMA and FEMA would conduct joint Preliminary Damage Assessments in the nine affected counties.

Six assessment teams were scheduled to begin verifying documented damage on July 21.

Those teams included representatives from FEMA, SEMA, and local emergency management agencies.

Their work mattered because federal disaster assistance is not based simply on a governor declaring that substantial damage has occurred. Damage must be documented and assessed, and applicable federal and county thresholds must be met before requesting Public Assistance.

The assessment process ultimately produced the more than $26.5 million damage and emergency-cost figure that supported Missouri’s request.

Kehoe submitted the formal request to Trump on July 29.

The president’s subsequent approval allows the recovery process to move into the federal Public Assistance phase.

Historic flooding required major emergency response

The July storms were particularly dangerous because flash flooding developed so quickly in parts of south-central and southeast Missouri.

Emergency personnel conducted rescues and evacuations as rapidly rising water threatened residents and communities.

The response included local first responders, state emergency management personnel, and the Missouri National Guard.

Beyond the immediate emergency response, state agencies, volunteer organizations, faith-based groups and other organizations began addressing the longer-term needs of residents affected by the disaster.

A Multi-Agency Resource Center was established in Centerville in Reynolds County on July 24 and July 25.

The center was designed as a central location where individuals and families affected by the flooding could connect with organizations providing disaster-related assistance.

According to the Governor’s Office, 144 families used the center during the two-day operation. Those families included 232 adults and 39 children.

Services and resources available through such centers can include cleaning supplies, information concerning insurance, replacement of food assistance benefits, emergency financial assistance, legal services and other forms of disaster support.

The Public Assistance declaration announced this week, however, addresses a different side of disaster recovery.

While residents may need help replacing personal property, finding temporary housing or addressing other household losses, local governments face their own substantial expenses after major flooding.

Roads may need to be reconstructed. Bridges and drainage systems can require repairs. Debris must be removed. Emergency crews accumulate overtime and equipment expenses. Public facilities may also sustain damage.

Those costs can quickly exceed the resources available to smaller counties, cities, and other local jurisdictions.

Federal Public Assistance is intended to help eligible communities manage qualifying recovery expenses so that a major natural disaster does not leave local governments responsible for the entire financial burden.

The program can also assist qualifying nonprofit organizations that provide certain public or essential services.

The amount FEMA ultimately pays will depend on eligible projects, documented costs, and the federal reimbursement process. The $19.9 million figure announced by the state is an estimate of the federal share, not a guarantee that exactly that amount will ultimately be distributed.

Missouri faces third major disaster declaration of 2026

The July flooding declaration is Missouri’s third federal major disaster declaration of 2026, highlighting a costly year of severe weather for communities across the state.

The first involved storms from April 23 through April 28.

Trump approved Kehoe’s request for FEMA Public Assistance associated with that weather event in July.

Another series of severe storms affected Missouri from June 4 through June 18.

Kehoe subsequently requested another federal major disaster declaration, and the president approved Public Assistance for all 34 Missouri counties included in that request on Aug. 4.

The July 9-11 flooding then created another significant disaster before recovery from previous storms was complete.

The repeated declarations mean multiple Missouri communities are working through different stages of disaster recovery and federal reimbursement at the same time.

The process can continue long after floodwaters disappear and damaged roads reopen.

Local governments must identify eligible projects, document expenses and damage, comply with FEMA requirements, and move projects through the federal assistance process.

For the nine counties covered by the latest declaration, presidential approval marks the shift from documenting the disaster and requesting assistance to pursuing federal funding for eligible recovery work.

It does not erase the damage, nor does it immediately repair every affected road or bridge. Instead, it establishes the federal financial framework that can help communities pay for qualifying work.

The state has also emphasized that residents with unmet personal needs should seek assistance through organizations that provide individual disaster support.

Missourians with unmet needs can contact United Way by dialing 2-1-1 or the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

The state also maintains disaster recovery information through Missouri’s recovery website, including resources related to cleanup, housing assistance, and mental health services.

For local governments and qualifying nonprofits in Bollinger, Crawford, Iron, Madison, Morgan, Reynolds, Ripley, Washington and Wayne counties, attention will now turn toward documenting eligible expenses and moving recovery projects through the FEMA Public Assistance process.

The presidential declaration marks a significant milestone, but recovery from a disaster that produced more than $26.5 million in documented public damage and emergency costs will likely remain a substantial undertaking for affected Missouri communities.

With an estimated $19.9 million federal share now potentially available, the declaration gives those communities additional resources to rebuild infrastructure and recover some of the extraordinary costs incurred while responding to the July flash flooding.