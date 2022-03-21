Trevon McCrary Sentenced for Distributing a Heroin/Fentanyl

Pittsburgh Man, Trevon McCrary Sentenced to Prison for Distributing a Heroin/Fentanyl Mixture and a Gun

(STL.News) A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 41 months’ imprisonment and three years’ supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws in connection with a large-scale investigation conducted by the Greater Pittsburgh Safe Streets Task Force, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

United States District Judge William S. Stickman, IV imposed the sentence on Trevon McCrary, age 27.

According to information presented to the court, from January 2018 through June 2019, McCrary participated in a conspiracy with Ronald Williams, Christopher Highsmith, and others to distribute heroin and fentanyl in the Pittsburgh area. McCrary was intercepted on a court-authorized wiretap arranging purchases and sales of heroin/fentanyl and was the subject of physical surveillance while engaging in drug-trafficking activity. McCrary took responsibility for distributing between 32 and 40 grams of a heroin/fentanyl mixture, as well as possession of a firearm.

Prior to imposing sentence, Judge Stickman stated that while he recognized that McCrary’s conduct was quite serious in that it involved drug trafficking and firearms, based upon all information provided to the court including the statements made by the defendant, he believed that the defendant had taken the necessary steps to begin a more productive and law-abiding life upon release from imprisonment.

Assistant United States Attorneys Carolyn J. Bloch and Brendan J. McKenna prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation led the multi-agency investigation of this case, which also included the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Allegheny County Adult Probation, Allegheny County Police Department, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Narcotics, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, and the Wilkinsburg Police Department. Other assisting agencies include the Green Tree Police Department, New York City Police Department, Mount Oliver Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Yonkers Police Department, United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States. OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

