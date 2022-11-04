Treasuries probably aren’t the next crisis

This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday

Good morning. The US stock market had a bit of a Fed hangover yesterday. Makes sense: the message gets more hawkish the more you think about it. Email us: robert.armstrong@ft.com and ethan.wu@ft.com.

Treasuries don’t have to be a crisis to be a problem

High volatility and the worst liquidity conditions since 2008 have everyone paying attention to the creaking Treasury market. The risk of a market freeze-up is getting front-page coverage, thanks in no small part to public warnings from US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen. From the SEC to Pimco, reform ideas are pouring in from all corners.

The reason is that Treasuries touch, directly or indirectly, everything else in the world financial system, whether as a pricing benchmark, the default form of collateral, or something else. The market has an “existential quality” that forces policymakers to protect it “at all costs”, says Vanderbilt University’s Yesha Yadav.

That existential quality rightly scares everyone. But at the same time, it lies in tension with the idea, argued here last month, that you will not see the next financial crisis coming. You’d need only have read any major newspaper to have foreseen a Treasury market blow-up. Here, then, is the case that there won’t be one.

US regulators have various tools for keeping the Treasury market running, and have recently dusted off another one, from the 2000s: buybacks. The mechanics are not fully clear, but the gist is that the Treasury department would buy older, illiquid bonds with proceeds from selling fresh, liquid ones. More easy-to-trade new stuff plus less deadweight old stuff should make for a happier, more liquid market.

Regulators also have at least four other options for dealing with Treasury market dysfunction:

Exempting the reserves lenders hold at the Fed from crisis-era regulations. This frees up space on bank’s balance sheets, in the hopes they use the new capacity to trade more Treasuries.

Exempting Treasuries from balance sheet regulations. This would be a more direct boost to the Treasury market. Both Treasuries and reserves were exempted during the Covid-19 market panic.

Stopping quantitative tightening. The Fed would go back to reinvesting the proceeds of its Treasury holdings.

Resuming quantitative easing. The Fed would start buying Treasuries again.

Equipped with these five tools, it’s hard to see officials sitting idly by as Treasuries brought down global finance. Nor do we think the tools would be insufficient. All have been tested before — some with impressive success during the pandemic. The Bank of England’s record in September’s gilts meltdown is also promising. Just two weeks of bond-buying contained the worst fallout from pensions’ forced selling and, as of Tuesday, the BoE became the only big central bank to start selling bonds. Why would the Fed fail where the BoE succeeded?

Some worry moral hazard fears could deter the Fed from intervening, as the FT’s Gillian Tett noted in a column last month:

the [Treasury] market remains saturated with moral hazard: although many investors are aware of these structural risks, most also assume that the Fed will yet again become the buyer of last resort if a crisis erupts. This might be a sensible bet. But no one knows for sure?.?.?.?So let us all hope that next month’s meeting of regulators forcefully accelerate the pace of reform. If not, QT could create even more liquidity stress, and mean that last week’s British turmoil could eventually be a prologue to a much bigger American market drama if (or when) new economic shocks hit.

The UK example shows central banks will discard moral hazard concerns when the moment demands it. Letting the risk-free asset spiral just isn’t an option.

So far, so good. But there is a catch: Treasury market dysfunction hampers the Fed’s inflation-fighting campaign.

This is most obvious with QE. Undertaking a stimulative policy to save the bond market fits poorly with the Fed’s desire to tighten financial conditions. At a minimum, the two would look awkward together. Should the Treasury market seize up, one fixed-income portfolio manager Unhedged spoke with thinks the Fed could be forced to halt rate increases, rather than pursue contradictory policies.

If you think QE drives inflation, the Fed’s dilemma is even more stark. As Scott Skyrm, a repo trader at Curvature Securities, put it to Unhedged, the Treasury market’s problem is excess supply. But taking supply out through QE fuels inflation — in his view, it is the key cause. The Fed is stuck.

Buybacks are no workaround to this problem, according to Joseph Wang of the Fed Guy blog. He argues in a recent post that one version of buybacks would be functionally equivalent to QE.

Why? Suppose the Treasury department buys stale long-term Treasuries and sells new short-term T-bills. Currently, lots ($2.2tn!) of cash sits dormant in the Fed’s reverse-repo window (RRP) collecting interest. When the Treasury department sells bills, Wang reckons, the new issuance will push bill yields above the RRP’s yield. That will draw cash out of the RRP into the Treasury department’s coffers, via bill sales. The cash will then be used to purchase those stale long-term Treasuries. Whoever sells the long-term Treasuries to the government will deposit the cash into their bank account.

The net effect: cash has been pulled from the RRP, flowed through the Treasury department, and into someone’s bank account. Unlike QE, no new cash is created. But because dormant RRP cash becomes a live bank deposit, the effect is much the same. Wang adds:

So methodically speaking, it’s identical to QE — although of course the intention is different.

It’s worth repeating that no one knows how QE works. Perhaps, optimistically, the effects are minor and the Fed can perfectly well prop up Treasuries while fighting inflation. But if that optimism is misplaced, markets will find out the hard way. (Ethan Wu)

The UK equity discount

UK stocks are very cheap relative to US stocks. The forward price/earnings ratio of the S&P 500 is 17.5. The FTSE 100 is on nine. Here is a chart of that spread over the past 15 years:

The enormous widening of the gap between 2016 and the end of last year demands an explanation. Part of it is simply that the US market has been in something of a bubble. Some air has come out of that bubble this year, as is shown by the little hook down at the right of the graph. The S&P has fallen 20 per cent this year while the FTSE is flattish.

But more is going on here. What is it? My colleague Cat Rutter Pooley wrote an excellent column on the topic last month. A key paragraph:

Some of that is down to the types of companies that make up the UK stock market. As Russ Mould of AJ Bell puts it, the FTSE 100’s earnings “are heavily reliant on the unforecastable (oils, mining, commodities), the indigestible (banks, life- and non-life insurers) and the interminably slow (telcos, utilities, tobacco)”. Low-quality earnings deserve low multiples. Simon French of Panmure Gordon estimates that the different sector compositions of the UK index can explain about half of the valuation gap?.?.?.?And, he argues, there has been a “scarring impact of Brexit on the cost of equity capital for UK companies”.

So the gap is partly down to sector composition, and is partly due to a risk premium — that is, a higher cost of capital for UK equities, possibly attributable to Brexit (it is suggestive that the valuation gap started blowing open in 2016).

I’m a little sceptical of the sector mix theory. It must explain a bit of the difference. Information technology is a quarter of the S&P and less than 1 per cent of the FTSE, and tech has done well in recent years. But, as Duncan Lamont of Schroders has pointed out, the UK has a big discount against its US peers within the same sectors, in every sector except telecoms:

Furthermore, if the problem is that UK stocks are cyclical, financial and low growth, then one might expect the valuation spread to consistently track investors’ general preference for growth stocks over value stocks. But it doesn’t. Here is a chart of the relative performance of MSCI world growth and value indices over the same 15-year period:

From late 2007 through 2016, when the growth was already outperforming value globally, the US-UK valuation gap shrank. US/UK is not growth/value.

The idea that global investors have added a risk premium to UK stocks is somewhat more compelling. Brexit might be part of this. The uncertainty and volatility associated with a very open national economy leaving the world’s largest free-trade area merits some sort of discount. But this can’t explain a nearly 50 per cent valuation discount relative to the US.

What we do know for sure is that foreign investors own over half of the UK stock market, that global allocations to the country have been falling. Here, for example, are monthly money flows into UK equity funds, on a rolling 12-month basis. Again, around 2016, the trend turned decisively south:

I confess to not having a good theory as to what this is all about. The discount is large. A US bubble, sector mix and Brexit all likely explain a bit of it. But it seems that something else is going on. If you know what it is, send an email.

One good read

When I imagine my life depicted by an artist, the artist I imagine depicting is George Booth. Rest in peace.