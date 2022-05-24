Travis Darnell Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearms

Toledo Man, Travis Darnell Brown Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Illegal Possession of Firearms and Methamphetamine Pills

(STL.News) Acting U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler announced that Travis Darnell Brown 40, of Toledo, Ohio, was sentenced on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey J. Helmick to 12 years in prison after Brown pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 400 pills of methamphetamine, carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime and to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on January 3, 2020, officers with the Toledo Police Department initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle near the intersection of Airport Highway and Apple Street in Toledo. Officers identified the driver of the vehicle as Defendant Travis Darnell Brown. While the stop was ongoing, Brown fled the scene and led officers on a vehicle pursuit that eventually ended with his arrest.

Officers then searched the vehicle and discovered a firearm on the driver-side floorboard. In addition to the firearm, officers found approximately 400 pills containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine from Brown.

Later, on May 6, 2020, Toledo Police officers stopped a vehicle and identified Brown as the driver. During the search of this vehicle, officers again located a firearm in the back seat.

Brown is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous convictions of possession of crack cocaine, aggravated assault, domestic violence and having weapons under disability, all in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas, and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

This investigation was conducted by the Toledo FBI and the Toledo Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robert N. Melching.

