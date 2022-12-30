Travellers from China to require negative Covid-19 test to enter UK



The UK is set to follow other countries by requiring travellers from China to be tested for Covid-19.The PA news agency understands the UK Government is expected to announce a requirement for a negative pre-departure test, amid concerns about surging case numbers in the Asian country.Ministers had said the situation was being kept under review as Beijing announced plans to start reissuing passports and visas for overseas trips.A number of countries, including the US, India, Italy, South Korea and Taiwan, have responded by requiring visitors from China to be tested for the virus after the lifting of restrictions caused a wave of infections.Some Tory MPs had called for a more robust response from the Government, even as the chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, Professor Andrew Pollard, said the imposition of travel restrictions was unlikely to stop variants reaching the UK.Read More