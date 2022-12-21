Trading Guide: Aurobindo Pharma among 5 stock recommendations for Thursday

Sell at Rs 225 | Stop loss: Rs 240 | Target price: Rs 210/200The stock is on the verge of a breakdown from an exhaustion phase. Yesterday, it witnessed selling pressure at a higher level with volumes indicating bears have a strong grip. The momentum is likely to continue on the downside towards its 200 DMA, placed at Rs 210. The momentum indicator RSI entered the weak zone, confirming the bearishness in the short term.(Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities)(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of the Economic Times)