Bond traders and US consumers alike are getting more comfortable with the idea that inflationary pressures have peaked in the world’s top economy, allowing the Federal Reserve to adopt a more cautious approach.
So-called breakeven rates on inflation-linked debt and derivatives — measures of what traders anticipate consumer prices will do over the coming decade — have slipped from a week ago. That’s just as
preliminary data from the University of Michigan showed consumers’ short-term inflation expectations unexpectedly ebbed to the lowest level in more than a year.
All that sets the scene for the November consumer price index on Tuesday, which is expected to show a 7.3% year-on-year increase, down slightly from a month earlier. A day later, the Fed is forecast to deliver a half-point hike, capping a streak of four straight three-quarter-point moves.
Bond traders expect the monetary authority’s overnight rate to plateau at about 5% by mid-2023 as the central bank takes time to assess the impact of its policy changes. Odds of a
modest US recession and waning price pressure in the coming year has fueled a rally in Treasuries over the past month, led by longer-dated securities.
The following is a series of indicators on how the market views US inflation.
Traders and consumers lower their expectations for US inflation
Bond traders and US consumers alike are getting more comfortable with the idea that inflationary pressures have peaked in the world’s top economy, allowing the Federal Reserve to adopt a more cautious approach.