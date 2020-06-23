Towson University Officer Peter Publico Charged with Child Pornography

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) A Corporal in the Towson University Police Department, Peter Publico (53) of the unit block of Lindsey Court, 21221, was arrested today and charged with two counts of distributing/promoting child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

The investigation began after police discovered that in February, Publico electronically distributed child pornography to others. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Publico on June 18 and he turned himself into police this morning. Publico is currently held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status pending a bail review hearing.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Crimes Against Children Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone who may have additional information on this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

