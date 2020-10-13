Topeka, Kan: Antonio Duane Simpson Pleads Guilty To Carjacking in Topeka

(STL.News) – A Missouri man pleaded guilty today to an armed carjacking in Topeka, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Antonio Duane Simpson, 43, Kansas City, Mo., pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of carjacking.

In his plea, Simpson admitted he stopped a man near SW 13th and College Avenue in Topeka and demanded his wallet. The victim refused and during a struggle Simpson shot him. Simpson took the victim’s keys and drove away. He left behind a hat and wig he had been wearing. A DNA test on those items tied Simpson to the crime. When the victim’s Toyota Tacoma was recovered in Kansas City, Mo., it had been destroyed by fire.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 2. Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of 15 years in federal prison. McAllister commended the FBI, the Topeka Police Department and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag for their work on the case.

