Top FTSE 100 Dividend Paying Stocks

As such, it’s somewhat of a relief to look to the slightly more predictable moves of dividend paying stocks on the FTSE 100. As we’re rapidly approaching earnings season, only one of our focus companies – Smiths Group (SMIN) – issued a corporate update this month, but after a reshuffle, the FTSE 100 has a slightly different makeup.

Three new companies entered the top tier, meaning three others were squeezed out. Abrdn (ABDN), Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK), and Howden Joinery Group (HWDN) were demoted in favour of ConvaTec (CTEC), F&C Investment Trust (FCIT) and Harbour Energy (HBR).

Of these, ConvaTec has a narrow moat and pays dividends so it’s now a contender for our top dividend payer list. The company’s dividend yield has been above the 2% baseline we’ve used since 2017, most recently at 2.16%.

September 2022 Update

Big Tobacco remains at the top of the list, with Imperial Brands (IMB) yielding more than 7% and British American Tobacco (BATS) 6.29%.

FTSE 100 yields have generally risen across the board as share prices have dropped during the latest market turmoil, which can be dated from the chancellor’s mini-Budget on September 23. In September the FTSE 100 hit nearly 7,500 points mid-month to below 7,000 as the month lurches towards a close.

This month we’ve updated our usual list to include the latest dividend announcements from Smiths Group and Ferguson as well.

Last week, Smiths hailed its fastest top-line growth “in nearly a decade” and said it is managing cost inflation. It lifted its annual dividend per share by 5.0% to 39.6p per share from 37.7p. Its projected yield is now at 2.6% – down from 2.8% in FY2021.

Revenue for the engineering firm rose 6.8% compared to the prior financial year, partly because of the sale of its Smiths Medical unit to medical technology company ICU Medical Inc – a deal where the unit’s equity was valued at $2.7 billion.

Ferguson (FERG), which has moved its main listing to New York, also reported its numbers this month. Although not in the FTSE 100 anymore, the company is still available to UK investors. The Berkshire-based plumbing and heating product supplier said it will move to a quarterly dividend schedule in financial 2023, and increase its final dividend by 15% to 1.91p per share, from 1.665 a year ago. Its first expected dividend declaration is expected alongside its first-quarter results.

Hopefully you know the drill by now: to make it on to our monthly list, companies need to have a narrow or wide economic moat, pay a dividend and have a forward yield of 2% or more. And they have to be in the FTSE 100. Of the 35 stocks that make the grade on the moat and dividend criteria, 25 have a yield above 2%. This is two more than last month. Bunzl (BNZL) just makes the cut, but wide-moat drinks giant Diageo (DGE) just misses the cut with a 1.97% yield.

We’ve discussed before the rationale for increasing the yield hurdle beyond 2%, especially given that inflation is around 10%. Interest rates are 2.25% now but are likely to jump higher in the coming months.

Marwood’s Mantras

This month we spoke to Richard Marwood, fund manager of Royal London UK Equity Income about the state of the UK market. He had some pointers for UK income investors in these turbulent times, which are useful principles to keep in mind as we head into a tricky economic period. Firstly, he says that while income is important, “the sensible use of capital drives long-term returns”.

“It’s not dividends above all else.”

Our monthly list is sortable by yield but he insists you shouldn’t get too hung up on headline yield: “You want dividends to be an output of the company’s strategy rather than starting point.” He focuses on sustainable and growing dividends rather than chasing high yield stocks, which can often be “high yield for a reason” and are vulnerable to cuts. High yields can be a “siren song, but sometimes you get dashed on the rocks”. Ultimately yield is out of an investor’s control, being a function of the share price and what the market thinks about the stock currently. He urges investors to be selective, do your research and focus on cash flow rather than yield.

Mini-Budget Tax Scrap

There was also some dividend news in the mini-Budget, somewhat overshadowed by the sterling crisis. A 1.25 percentage point increase in dividend tax rates was due from April 2023 and that has been scrapped. This could save the 2.6 million people who pay dividend tax to save an average of £345, the government said. The scrapping of the additional tax bracket will also benefit some investors.

“This will support entrepreneurs and investors across the UK to drive economic growth,” the government wrote in its announcement. The ordinary and upper rates of tax will go back to 7.5% and 32.5% levels seen in the 2021-2022 tax year. Most investors can generally shield dividends with their ISA limits, so again this change is likely to impact higher net worth individuals. People also have a £2,000 dividend allowance every year.

Again, this is a rowing back on previous policies: in April 2022, the dividend tax rates were hiked to 8.75% (basic rate), 33.75% (higher rate), and 39.35% (additional rate). Eagle-eyed readers will notice that the additional rate is similar to the higher rate of income tax, but the basic rate is way below the 20% tax threshold. This has incentivised some entrepreneurs (and their families) to take income from the businesses as dividends rather than as salaries.

A Cheap Stock Market

As in the past couple of months, some dividend payers have reaped the benefit of volatility, which has two silver linings: value stocks have held up better than growth-focused stocks, and valuations are lower, meaning income investors can pick up companies cheaper than last year. As my colleague Alan Tang explains, value could be the way to go during high inflation as these stocks are less impacted by rising interest rates.

In the UK cohort, 17 of the 25 stocks are considered undervalued, and six of these have a 5-star rating. The vast majority of these are rated as 4-star stocks. Most of the companies on the list are cheaper than they were at the start of the year – and Schroders (SDR), WPP (WPP), Admiral (ADM) and Intertek (ITRK) are more than a quarter down since January 2022. Only four companies are considered fairly valued, while two, Relx (REL) and BAE Systems (BA.), are slightly overvalued.