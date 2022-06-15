Tonia Greenwood Sentenced for Role in Meth Conspiracy

Sauk County Woman, Tonia Greenwood Sentenced to 30 Months for Role in Methamphetamine Conspiracy

(STL.News) Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Tonia Greenwood, 45, North Freedom, Wisconsin pleaded guilty and was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 30 months in federal prison for her role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. This sentence is to be followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Greenwood was charged in January 2021 in a multiple-count indictment with conspiring with Douglas Mack, Emily Mack, and D’Angelo Lashore to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. For her role, between January 2019 and May 2020, Greenwood received numerous packages of methamphetamine through the mail from Douglas Mack in Arizona. Greenwood had packages sent to her own home, as well as to addresses of friends and neighbors who were unaware of the contents. She kept some of the drugs for herself and sold the rest in and around Sauk County.

Douglas Mack and Emily Mack, who are siblings, also pleaded guilty to the conspiracy and are scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on July 13 and July 14, 2022, respectively. Lashore pleaded guilty to attempting to possess methamphetamine for distribution and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

The charge against Greenwood was the result of an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Madison Police Department, DeForest Police Department, Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, State Line Area Narcotics Team, and Wisconsin State Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Przybylinski Finn prosecuted this case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today