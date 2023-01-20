Toledo Opens Its Most International Doors At Fitur

The Group of World Heritage Cities with Turespaña and Paradores have presented at Fitur the Action Plans for the dissemination and promotion of Toledo’s tourist offer at a national and international level.

The mayoress of Toledo, Milagros Tolón, has participated this Friday in the Madrid International Tourism Fair in the presentation of the Action Plans of the Group of World Heritage Cities with Turespaña and Paradores, two key alliances for the dissemination and promotion of the tourist offer of Toledo nationally and internationally.

This Plan aims to strengthen the ‘Heritage Cities’ brand abroad, taking into account the main markets of interest for the Group, which are Europe, America and Asia, as explained by the new president of the network and mayor of the San Cristóbal de la Laguna, Luis Yeray Gutiérrez, during his speech at the Turespaña stand accompanied by the mayors of the rest of the cities and the general director of Turespaña, Miguel Sanz.

In statements to the media, Milagros Tolón, has highlighted the relevance of promoting Toledo’s heritage, artistic and cultural offer through this network to reach international markets as important to our city as the Asian market. For the mayoress, both Turespaña and Paradores are the best allies for Toledo and for the Group of World Heritage Cities.

Three Lines of Action

The first line of work of the Group’s promotional strategy will be to be present at some of the most important tourism fairs in the world such as those in Brussels, ITB-Berlin, ILTM (International Luxury Travel Market) in Singapore and Asia Pacific, JATA-Japan , and World Travel Market London, in which the organization’s technicians will ensure that the offer of the Heritage Cities reaches the professional sector and the final public.

In addition, there will be technical and institutional presentations in markets of origin aimed at professionals in the sector, the media and the general public. For 2023, appointments have already been scheduled in Chicago, Toronto, Brussels, The Hague, Bordeaux, Porto, Stockholm, Copenhagen and Milan. Actions to which Paradores will join to promote both Spanish brands of excellence in a more effective and intense way.

On the other hand, Toledo, together with the rest of the World Heritage Cities, will participate in several direct marketing days in source markets that, throughout the year, will be organized by Turespaña and that are of great interest since they allow the state entity establish direct links with market operators.

Assembly of Mayors And Mayors

Milagros Tolón started the morning by participating in the General Assembly of the Group, the first one chaired by the mayor of San Cristóbal de la Laguna, Luis Yeray. A meeting that has served to see the calendar of promotional actions for the year in which “Toledo will have a special role”, as the mayoress has said.

Within this framework, an agreement has also been signed with the Association of Mexican World Heritage Cities.

On the other hand, after going through Turespaña to present the Action Plan with this state institution, the mayors of the Group went to the Paradores stand to sign with its president, Pedro Saura, the annual agreement through which both institutions they work together to promote these cities.

Lastly, the mayoress, who was accompanied throughout the day by the president of the Municipal Tourism Board, Francisco Rueda, visited the stand of the ‘Red de Juderías’ at Fitur. Caminos del Sefarad’, a group to which Toledo also belongs and which allows the city to reach other international markets.

This article is originally published on latribunadetoledo.es