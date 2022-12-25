Titan, 5 other buy-sell stock ideas for traders in the last week of 2022

ZEEL is in a short-term downtrend as it has been making lower tops and lower bottoms for the last few weeks. In the process, it has broken its near-term support and seems to have reversed its recent short-term uptrend. This indicates that the downtrend looks set to continue.Technical indicators are giving negative signals as the stock is now trading below the 20-day and 50-day SMA. Momentum readings like the 14-week RSI too are in decline mode and not oversold, which implies a potential for more downsides. We, therefore, expect the stock to correct further in the coming sessions.(Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities)