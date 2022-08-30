Monroeville Felon, Tiryn Green Indicted on Drug and Firearms Charges

(STL.News) A resident of Monroeville, PA, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of violating federal narcotics and firearms laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

The three-count Indictment, returned on Aug. 23 and unsealed today, named Tiryn Green, 27, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment, Green is alleged to have possessed with the intent to distribute and distribution of fentanyl on or about Feb. 21, 2022. Green is also alleged to have possessed with the intent to distribute and distribution of heroin and fentanyl on or about Feb. 23, 2022. Additionally, on or about Feb. 24, 2022, Green is alleged to have possessed a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $1,000,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Michael R. Ball is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Pennsylvania Attorney’s General Bureau of Narcotics Investigation along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today