Tim Lenderking & Ambassador Fagin Conclude Trip to Yemen

Special Envoy Lenderking and Ambassador Fagin Conclude Trip to Aden, Yemen

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking and Ambassador to Yemen Steve Fagin visited Aden, Yemen, today. During the trip, they met with Presidential Leadership Council President Rashad Al-Alimi and other members of the Council, Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalek Saeed, and Foreign Minister Ahmed Bin Mubarak, and reiterated the United States’ appreciation for the Government of Yemen’s support for an extension of the UN-negotiated truce.

Over the past two months, the truce has brought tangible benefits to millions of Yemenis – benefits that will only grow as the truce continues and the parties engage in a comprehensive UN-led peace process. Special Envoy Lenderking thanked President Alimi for his commitment to an inclusive Yemeni-led and owned political settlement under UN auspices and steps to bring relief to millions of Yemenis across the country. He emphasized the need to immediately open roads to the city of Taiz, where residents have suffered for far too long.

Ambassador Fagin took this opportunity to present his credentials to President Alimi. He welcomed the Council’s efforts to improve transparency, strengthen basic services, and stabilize the economy, and called on the international community to bolster the Council’s work. Ambassador Fagin acknowledged the dire humanitarian situation facing Yemenis across the country and emphasized the urgency of robust international support to address these critical needs.

This visit underscored the United States’ continued commitment to advancing a durable resolution to the conflict, that empowers Yemenis to shape a brighter future for their country.