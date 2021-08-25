Tilton: Stefan Gauthier Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

Tilton Man, Stefan Gauthier Sentenced to 180 Months for Methamphetamine Trafficking

CONCORD, N.H (STL.News) Stefan Gauthier, 35, of Tilton, was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to evidence presented during a three-day federal jury trial, on November 1, 2018, Tilton police arrested Gauthier for driving after suspension of his license. During a search of his person, police located a baggie containing a small amount of methamphetamine and $1,375 in cash. Police executed a search warrant for Gauthier’s vehicle. Inside the vehicle, they found a handgun and a backpack that contained more than 350 grams of crystal methamphetamine, $1,500 in cash, a digital scale, ledgers, and other drug paraphernalia.

On December 2, 2018, while a warrant was pending for Gauthier’s arrest, Franklin police responded to a report of a man unconscious at the wheel of a vehicle. After determining that the man was Gauthier, the police arrested him and transported him to a hospital. Police then obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and found four clear plastic baggies containing more than 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Police also found a scale, baggies, needles, and three mobile phones.

A jury found Gauthier guilty of two methamphetamine trafficking charges in November of 2020. The jury also acquitted Gauthier of firearms charges related to the November 1, 2018, incident.

“Drug traffickers who seek to profit from selling methamphetamine and other dangerous substances are endangering public health and safety,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley. “This defendant was distributing significant amounts of highly-pure methamphetamine. Thanks to the hard work of the law enforcement community in New Hampshire, this methamphetamine dealer is out of business and behind bars. As this defendant has now learned, drug trafficking in New Hampshire will not be tolerated and will lead to significant prison time.”

“As methamphetamine seizures are on the rise DEA stands committed to keeping this highly addictive drug out of New Hampshire,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle. “This investigation demonstrates the strength of collaborative law enforcement efforts in New Hampshire.”

This matter was investigated by the Tilton Police Department, the Franklin Police Department, the Alexandria Police Department, the New Hampshire State Police, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John S. Davis and Assistant U.S. Attorney Cam Le.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today