Thomas Day Sentenced for Burglarizing Calaveras Post Office

Modesto Man, Thomas Day Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison for Burglarizing Calaveras Post Office

(STL.News) Thomas Day, 41, of Modesto, was sentenced today to two years in prison for burglarizing a United States Post Office, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, on the night of July 2, 2020, Day broke into the post office at 8271 Camanche Parkway South in Wallace, a town in Calaveras County. He used a glass breaking punch tool to shatter the glass on the door to the lobby area of the post office and then stole packages and keys to post office boxes belonging to other people and businesses.

This case was the product of an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Barton prosecuted the case.

