This Week’s NFT Sales Slid 5% Lower Than Last Week, Ethereum NFT Sales Accounted for 76.8% of the Volume

On Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, market data shows that non-fungible token (NFT) sales dropped 5.23% lower than last week’s sales despite a 15.16% increase in NFT buyers. Out of the $112.70 million in NFT sales volume over the last week, Ethereum-based NFTs accounted for $86.59 million or 76.8% of the $112 million in sales volume.

Roughly $112.70 million in NFT sales volume was recorded during the last seven days, according to cryptoslam.io stats. The volume is 5.23% lower than last week’s sales volume and metrics show there was a 2.4% increase in NFT transactions.

NFT sales during the last seven days according to Cryptoslam.io.

Most of the sales volume stemmed from Ethereum-based NFTs as there was $86.59 million in ETH-based NFT sales during the last seven days. However, ETH-based NFT sales are 10.06% lower than the NFT sales stemming from the Ethereum blockchain.

The top five blockchains by sales volume during the past week.

Solana NFT sales saw a 29.57% increase and recorded $16.11 million in NFT sales over the past week. Algorand saw a much steeper increase at 55.15% higher than last week’s ALGO-based NFT sales, but ALGO NFTs only saw $93,242 in total sales during the last week.

Arbitrum also saw an increase this week jumping 50.10% higher than the network’s NFT sales recorded last week. Arbitrum NFT sales, however, only account for $269,453 of the total $112.70 million in NFT sales.

The fourth-largest blockchain, in terms of weekly NFT sales, was Cardano with $1,680,901 in NFT sales. Cardano NFT sales increased 8.89% higher than the blockchain’s NFT sales volume last week.

This week’s most expensive NFT collectible sales as of Dec. 5, 2022, according to cryptoslam.io stats.

Immutable X captured the third-largest number of sales with $4,128,023, but sales slipped 2.73% lower than the week before. Over the last seven days, the NFT collection with the highest number of sales was Otherdeed as it captured $8,632,529 in sales across 3,990 transactions.

Otherdeed was followed by Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) sales which saw $6,448,670, and Mutant Ape Yacht Club which recorded $5,872,336 in seven-day sales. The collections Clonex, Light Years Mint Pass, Sorare, Y00t, Gods Unchained, Cryptopunks, and Azuki followed respectively in terms of seven-day sales.

The most expensive NFT sold during the last week was Cryptopunk #4,181, an ETH-based NFT that sold for $187K two days ago. Cryptopunk #4,181 was followed by BAYC #276 which sold for $179K and Azuki #9,143 that sold for $174K. At the time of writing, between the Cryptopunks collection and the BAYC compilation, BAYC has the most expensive floor price value on Dec. 5, 2022.

