This is how the Panzeri-Giorgio money flow worked, thanks to their accountant 

By ilfattoquotidiano – The flow of money from Qatar was increasingly important, the cash accumulated and there was therefore a need for a different, more discreet, apparently “legal” way of managing the alleged payments delivered to the members of the organization influenced the work of European Parliament in his favour . It is in this context that the figure of

Monica Rossana Bellini , accountant of the Panzeri family, assumes a central role. On the contrary, it is essential for the system to continue to work and feed itself. The reconstruction of the activities carried out by the 55-year-old professional, arrested today by the Milan Guardia di Finanza in execution of a European arrest warrant issued by the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office, are all contained in the statements made by Antonio Panzeri’s former assistant, Francesco Giorgi , to the Belgian magistrates. But according to the magistrates, Bellini’s offenses began as early as 2018, a year earlier than reported by Giorgi. And above all they continue until

December 26, 2022 : 17 days after the first arrests made by the Belgian police. When, on Tuesday, plainclothes men from the Fiamme Gialle entered the accountant’s Milan office to arrest her, the woman was probably already expecting a visit from them. Because in the last few hours his client, the former MEP , had decided to repent , to tell the whole criminal system within the European Parliament and name the people involved in exchange for a single year in prison to serve in Belgian prisons. Bellini, in fact, is well aware that since 2019, at least according to the statements made by Giorgi, her role in the money laundering system had become apical. So much so that now, for the crimes that are alleged to her, she risks a sentence up to 10 years in prison .

For the Belgian investigators, she was the architect of the recycling network set up by the organization, “she played an important role in getting the money from Qatar by creating, together with Silvia Panzeri , Pier Antonio’s daughter, a company that was supposed to give the flow of money a semblance of legality .” Giorgi explains in fact that, “at the beginning of 2019, Panzeri thought that instead of taking cash it would have been preferable to create a legal structure within which we could participate, mainly him because I had my job, and thus manage the flow of money in a legal way”.

This is how, thanks to Bellini’s work, Equality Consultancy srl comes to life , a company formally created to “develop” relationships between NGOs, companies and “counterparts in third countries”. “In Italy – continues Giorgi – a consultancy firm, Equality, was created and provided services for a company based in England ”. Giorgi explains that it was Qatar that raised the problem through the mouth of their contact men between Doha and the Brussels ‘team’: Boudjellal , known as The Algerian, and a man called The Palestinian , based in Turkey . However, it was not enough to create a company in Italy, a further triangulation was needed that went beyond the Manica and involved a mysterious subject, named Turco, and his company: a man who Giorgi calls Hakan . “It was the Palestinian to suggest contacting Hakan and his company in England, whose name I don’t remember – continues the parliamentary assistant – Being an English company, the documents had to be prepared in English. My involvement was to connect Panzeri, his accountant Monica Bellini and his daughter Silvia Panzeri (none of them spoke English) with Hakan. And Silvia has prepared the papers as a lawyer. I also contributed to the creation of Equality based on my language skills. To justify the use of an Italian company by an English company, the services must be provided in the English language”. So “I asked English-speaking acquaintances of my family to provide concrete services, without knowing what was going on”. To all the rest,