This fund manager sees biggest opportunity in smallcaps now

“I strongly believe that the smallcap space which is now trading almost at a discount of 15-17% vis-a-vis largecaps provides a very interesting opportunity,” says Aishvarya Dadheech, Director & Fund Management, Ambit Asset Management

Smallcaps and midcaps are typically the area of the market where retail HNIs have a very high degree of interest and lately in the last couple of years, we have seen that the number of HNIs have gone up in India. How are you analysing the valuation argument on both these pockets of smallcap as well as the midcap versus the largecap universe?



The recently concluded Q2 of FY23 result season was very heartening. It was much better than what was the initial expectation and that holds true for both largecaps as well as mid and smallcaps, which is the broader market.

We have seen more upgrades compared to downgrades after this quarter’s results and we have also seen very low single digit kind of an EPS upgrade for the Nifty for FY23 onwards. In all likelihood, we should be able to see mid teens kind of an EPS growth for FY23 as well as for FY24 for at least the largecap space and that is very crucial for our market to hold on from here onwards.

We also have to see that a huge amount of polarisation has played out in this quarter’s result. Some particular sector like banking has contributed to a large part of the gain that we have witnessed. We saw Nifty 50 EPS grew almost 9% year on year in this quarter but if we just remove those banking and BFSI strong performance, the growth was flattish.

But on the other hand, performance of sectors like cement, metals and oil and gas have contributed to the decline in EPS. The moot point is that we have to be very focussed on which sector and businesses we should invest into and where possibly we will see higher earnings growth. Coming to the valuation side, Nifty is more or less reasonably valued, compared to what the earnings growth estimations are.



« Back to recommendation stories



I strongly believe that the smallcap space which is now trading almost at a discount of 15-17% vis-a-vis largecaps provides a very interesting opportunity.

Interestingly, midcaps are trading at valuations that are 10-15% higher compared to largecaps, but the growth angle will be much higher in midcaps compared to largecaps. I believe the biggest opportunity lies in the smallcaps. We should also not forget that we are towards the late phase of the whole turmoil whether it is inflation or the interest rate or possibly the geopolitical tension and over the next say two to three quarters, we will have more clarity about inflation and where the interest rate will peak out.

That will be the time when we will see those midcap and smallcap stocks doing meaningfully well because our economic growth amd possibly earnings growth will be fastest compared to other countries as well as segments. Right now, it is a very interesting time to look out for high quality franchise in the smallcap and midcap space, who possibly have more inclination towards domestic businesses which are available at attractive valuations. There could be good alpha generating opportunities for the investors.

Let us start with some of the stocks in your portfolio. One of the largest tiles manufacturing companies is in your portfolio and not only the large ones, some of the midsized home improvement tile companies have also done well lately. Do you think the worst is behind them? Is it a good entry point now?

There is a very interesting data point. If you look at the manufacturing companies or even if you look at the Nifty50 companies and remove the banking BFSI sector, the decline on the margin is pretty acute. I could say the EBITDA margin of majority of those companies ex-BFSI in the Nifty50 is possibly at a four-five year low.

This has happened on account of the rising commodity and the raw material costs. But in the last three to four months, we have seen some softening on the commodity side which is also visible through wholesale price inflation. In the coming two to three quarters, we will see those margins reverting back from the lows of 16-17%.

As of now, it can inch back to 19%-20% in the next three to four quarters and we are very positive about the growth angle right. So even though in this quarter, the majority of the tile companies or other home building material companies have seen very strong growth, they were hit hard by higher raw material costs which took away a lot of those margin gains.

We believe that this mean reversion will possibly happen over the next two to three quarters because of the softening commodity prices as well as the operating leverage being supported by high earnings growth.

I strongly believe that there is huge opportunity in the building material space, especially tiles, paints, plywoods, laminates and all of that. There are very few selective players in that space to play the whole India manufacturing, the real estate story. We are very positive on the building material space. We believe we are through the tough times from the margin perspective but things will majorly improve in the coming quarters for them.

Some of the housing finance companies, especially the affordable housing finance kind of plays – the mid tier to small ticket home financiers like Avas Financiers, Aptus, saw good institutional action a couple of days back. How do you see this entire pocket and how are they trading compared to their larger peers in housing and mortgage finance space?

On the BFSI side, we have been very positive about the space for the last one, one and a half years. We believe the time has arrived to go selective on the BFSI space. Given this rising and tightening liquidity scenario, we have to closely look at NIMs of banks for the coming couple of quarters.

Banks with a stronger liability franchise with higher CASA equations are the better ones to own rather than the ones with a weaker liability franchise. Possibly NBFCs are the ones which are on a weaker footing on account of that.

We are more comfortable owning a housing finance company compared to vehicle finance or other NBFCs. Possibly in the short term we have seen pressure in the stocks which are more related to HFC whether it is Home First or Avas Finance because their books are not getting re-priced faster in a rising environment as they are more heavy on the fixed rate side but we believe this opportunity in the housing is huge.

These companies are doing phenomenal operation data points, they have the right mindset to capitalise on this opportunity and possibly when we are set with the interest rate environment, they will start showing much better operational parameters on the NIM side, on asset quality side as well as on the growth side.

We continue to remain very positive on housing finance on the NBFC side in a couple of high quality franchises. On the banking side, we believe that we want to be invested or what the kind of changes that we are doing in our portfolio, is to be more inclined with banks with stronger liability franchises rather than someone with on a weaker footing.

The easy money making which was there in the banking space is behind us. From here onwards, the credit growth is good. WE have seen a very strong NIM improvement, asset quality and credit cost is pretty benign. This has helped in a huge PAT growth but going ahead, because of the rising rates due to tightening of liquidity, it is not going to be a cakewalk.

So it is very important to remain very selective in banks, stay with those which have a very strong balance sheet and where possibly the opportunity is huge and management is where we are very comfortable. In short, it is possibly time to look at the money which has been made in banks and can be selectively allocated to some other sectors in the coming quarters.

