?These 5 FMCG stocks hit their new 52-week highs – ?Riding on a high tide | The Economic Times14 Nov 2022, 07:28 PM IST1/6?Riding on a high tideBenchmark index Sensex slipped about 170 points to 61,624 on Monday. During this fall, five stocks from the BSE FMCG index managed to touch new 52-week highs.The 52-week high is the highest price at which a stock has traded during the last year. Some traders and investors use this technical indicator as an important factor to analyse a stock’s current value and to predict its future price movement.

Agencies2/6?Bannari Amman Sugars | New 52-week high: Rs 3,060.0 | CMP: Rs 3,027.8?In the last one month, the stock has gained about 6%.TNN3/6?Prataap Snacks | New 52-week high: Rs 980.0 | CMP: Rs 950.2In the last one month, the stock has gained about 4%.ETMarkets.com4/6?Godfrey Phillips India | New 52-week high: Rs 1,838.0 | CMP: Rs 1,781.4In the last one month, the stock has gained about 37%.ETMarkets.com5/6?Hindustan Foods | New 52-week high: Rs 617.3 | CMP: Rs 609.1In the last one month, the stock has gained about 29%.

ETMarkets.com6/6?KRBL | New 52-week high: Rs 414.6 | CMP: Rs 412.4In the last one month, the stock has gained about 6%.(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

