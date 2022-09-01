The Willow Domestic Violence Center In Rochester And Community Services For Every1 And The Family Justice Center In Buffalo Awarded Grants From The Office On Violence Against Women

(STL.News) U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that two organizations in the Western District of New York have been awarded grants from the Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women (OVW). OVW has awarded nearly $31 million across the country to improve outreach, services, and support for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking from underserved communities and culturally specific populations.

The Willow Domestic Violence Center of Greater Rochester received a $450,000 OVW Underserved Program grant award to serve Deaf, Deaf-Blind, and hard of hearing survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking in Monroe County. Deaf Ignite, a Deaf victim services program housed within Willow, will provide advocacy, counseling, community education, and referrals.

Community Services for Every1 and the Family Justice Center of Erie County received a $325,000 grant under OVW’s Disabilities Program to advance the work of their collaborative Helping Others through Protection and Empowerment of Western New York (HOPE of WNY) initiative, which focuses on intellectual/developmental disabilities.

Community Services for Every1 and the Family Justice Center will engage local nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and other domestic violence stakeholders in training strategies that foster improved supports for survivors with intellectual/developmental disabilities diagnoses and connect people with intellectual/developmental disabilities to empowering education and victim support opportunities.

“These grants, awarded to agencies in the Western District of New York, will ensure that survivors of serious crimes from underserved communities, including survivors with disabilities, have access to vitally important support services, including counseling, advocacy, and education,” said U.S. Attorney Ross.

OVW provides leadership in developing the nation’s capacity to reduce violence through the implementation of the Violence Against Women Act and subsequent legislation. Created in 1995, OVW administers financial and technical assistance to communities across the country that are developing programs, policies, and practices aimed at ending domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

