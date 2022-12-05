The west’s messy Russian oil price cap begins to bite

It is one of the most forceful interventions in the global oil market ever. From Monday of this week, the EU has banned seaborne oil imports from Russia. It also joins the US, the UK, and the broader west in prohibiting their businesses from transporting Russian oil anywhere in the world, or providing services such as insurance, unless Moscow sells its oil below a price cap of their choosing.Together, the embargo, the services prohibitions and the price cap amount to an unprecedented political rejigging of global oil flows. Yet the impact of the sanctions will depend on the next moves by Russia, the west, and those emerging countries trying to stay neutral over Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.In the short run, little may change. Since the $60 per barrel price cap is close to where Russian oil was already trading (financial restrictions and corporate self-sanctioning have created a steep discount to world prices), much can go on as before. In particular, the price cap is unlikely to reach its ostensible goal of curtailing Russian revenues enough to hamstring Putin’s ability to wage war.Russia says it will refuse to sell to countries complying with the price cap. If significant amounts of crude are taken off the market, prices could skyrocket. In that case, however, the Opec club of large oil exporters will judge whether a new oil spike is in their interest. The cartel decided against changing production on the weekend, suggesting it prefers to keep things stable.And the Russian threat may be bluster, depending on what counts as “complying”. Much of its export has shifted to emerging market buyers such as China and India. There is no prospect of these formally adopting the EU-G7 policy — but they are not above using it to negotiate a tougher bargain with Moscow. This is precisely the west’s hope. Diplomatic pressure for “soft” alignment, on the basis that it is good for importing countries to get cheaper oil, is likely to meet with more co-operation than the more aggressive tool of secondary sanctions.Ukraine’s western friends have more work to do. They must put in the diplomatic effort to secure broad if informal respect for the price cap. Russia would flaunt the propaganda victory of striking deals even marginally above it. They must also put up sufficient resources to monitor and enforce the policy. Western shipping and service providers will no doubt face attempts to circumvent the cap, for example through falsified documents.The messy practical realities reflect the messiness of the political dilemma western governments face in attempting to diminish Russia’s revenues while limiting the cost to themselves. The cap originated in US worries that the oil sanctions the EU first enacted — with no exemption for oil sold below a cap — went too far. The price spike that locking too much Russian oil out of global markets could have caused was the last thing President Joe Biden’s administration wanted ahead of midterm elections.The result is the somewhat self-contradictory desire for the oil to keep flowing but for revenue not to flow back into Russia’s coffers. The original EU sanctions did more to hurt Russia, but would also have imposed greater costs on the west’s own economies. US self-protectiveness prevailed. As with military support and financial sanctions, the west again falls somewhat short of its vow to do all in its power to help Ukraine. In its planned regular reviews, the coalition should aim to ratchet the price cap downward, if needed.Yet this latest act of western unity in Ukraine’s cause, still at significant cost to itself, is no small achievement. The oil sanctions may rightly be seen as two steps forward and one step back — but in the right direction, a direction in which the west must continue to stride.