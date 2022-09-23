The Morning After – THURSDAY MARKET UPDATE – Bitcoin (BTC/USD), (LUNC/USD) – Benzinga

Good Morning Everyone!
Prices as of 4 pm EST, 9/21/22; % YTD
MARKET UPDATE
Fed lifted interest rates by expected 75bps
Third consecutive 75bps hike
Powell signaled more to come
Comments more hawkish than expected
“The chances of a soft landing are likely to diminish to the extent that policy needs to be more restrictive, or restrictive for longer”
Current: 3.00-3.25%
Median forecast has rates hitting 4.4% by end of 2022, 4.6% in 2023
New Dot Plot:
Bond Market reaction
US Q2 Current Account – deficit narrows
Initial jobless claims – labor market still strong
10 am EST – Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI)
Crude $83
Earnings
Accenture ACN
Darden Restaurants DRI
FactSet FDS
Manchester United MANU
CRYPTO UPDATE
Stablecoin regulations: US vs. EU
In the US, new bill would criminalize creation/issuance of algorithmic stablecoins (think Terra LUNC/USD)
Panel could vote as early as this week
Some existing stablecoins concerned, uncertain if they fall in this category
In the EU, new draft of the markets in crypto-assets (MiCA) regulation removes limitations on stablecoins
Lockstep: Bitcoin and S&P 500
