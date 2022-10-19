The MENA Crypto Market Is The Most Fast-Growing In The World – Finextra

According to the last statistics of 2022, there are a total of 5 most massive crypto markets. These include the US, UK, Canada, Japan, and South Korea.

The MENA crypto market is a united platform that includes countries from North Africa and Middle East Asia. Founded in 2018. The MENA crypto market is special with its high standard of safety and affordability of reliable services. It is headquartered in

Dubai.

Even though the reputation of the MENA crypto market is quite strong, it was not very popular during these years. In 2017, there was a huge surge in interest and investment in cryptocurrencies, with many people buying into the hype of



Bitcoin and other digital currencies. However, 2018 saw a major crash in prices, with Bitcoin losing over 70% of its value. This led to a lot of people losing interest in cryptocurrencies and the market as a whole. 2019 has seen a bit of a rebound in prices,

but overall interest is still relatively low compared to 2017 levels.

According to the investfox linked in posts from October 2022, MENA is considered the fast-growing crypto market in the world. How it became more popular than the mentioned massive crypto markets and

what the MENA market is more about with its features and trends, you will find out down below.

MENA – Crypto Market You Should Know

The MENA crypto market was created in 2018 by a group of entrepreneurs who saw the potential for cryptocurrency in the Middle East and North Africa region. The market is currently owned by a consortium of investors from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia,

and Kuwait.

There are a growing number of investors involved in the MENA crypto market. This is due to the region’s increasing interest in and adoption of digital currencies and blockchain technology. The MENA region has seen a surge in investment into crypto assets

in recent years, with the total value of investments reaching $1 billion in 2018. Till 2022, this trend will continue. In the near future, it is predicted to be maintained.

With the general conditions, the MENA market is very good for choosing but it also has some special features. First, the region has a large and young population that is relatively untapped by traditional financial institutions. So MENA companies have higher

prospects of attracting more customers. Second, the area which covers MENA is popular with a high number of wealthy people. They are very active in investments which creates an amazing chance for MENA companies. This has led to a booming market for luxury

goods and services, which is also driving demand for cryptocurrencies. Finally, the MENA region has been largely untouched by major regulatory changes or crackdowns on cryptocurrency trading, meaning that it remains one of the most open markets in the world.

There are a few main regulators in the MENA crypto market. The most prestigious ones are the SEC in the United States, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Each of these organizations has different rules and regulations

regarding cryptocurrencies. For instance, the SEC has quite a complicated registration required to start operating on the market. The MAS has strict anti-money laundering laws that must be followed by all exchanges operating in Singapore. And finally, the

DFSA requires that all crypto businesses have a license before they can operate in Dubai.

As you can see, the MENA legislative framework is a little bit complex. Different countries in the MENA region have different regulations when it comes to crypto. Some countries, like Bahrain, have been quite welcoming of cryptocurrencies and have even created

a regulatory framework for them. Other countries, like Egypt, have outright banned cryptocurrencies. So investors interested in becoming part of the MENA crypto market will need to research the regulations of the specific country or countries they are interested

in before taking any steps.

Why Is MENA Today’s The Fastest-Growing Market?

In 2022, the MENA market became the major player in the crypto industry. A number of factors are driving this growth, including the region’s large population of young adults and its increasing access to mobile and internet technologies.

In addition, many countries in the MENA region have unstable economies and currencies, making Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies an attractive alternative investment. Finally, there is a growing awareness of the potential of blockchain technology across

the MENA region, which is expected to lead to more widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies.

There are a number of forecasts about the future growth of the MENA crypto market. Some believe that it will continue to grow at a rapid pace, while others believe that its growth will slow down in the coming years. However, most agree that the MENA region

has great potential for further development in the field of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.